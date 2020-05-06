Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS), Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA)

The shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $110 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Skyworks Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2020. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $125. The stock was given Buy rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on March 05, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 130. Wells Fargo was of a view that SWKS is Overweight in its latest report on February 10, 2020. Needham thinks that SWKS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 24, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 145.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $111.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.90.

The shares of the company added by 5.11% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $103.24 while ending the day at $104.71. During the trading session, a total of 5.31 million shares were traded which represents a -93.84% decline from the average session volume which is 2.74 million shares. SWKS had ended its last session trading at $99.61. Skyworks Solutions Inc. currently has a market cap of $18.66 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.12, with a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.20 SWKS 52-week low price stands at $66.29 while its 52-week high price is $128.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Skyworks Solutions Inc. generated 928.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.5%. Skyworks Solutions Inc. has the potential to record 5.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on October 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -25.27% to reach $3.67/share. It started the day trading at $3.40 and traded between $2.70 and $2.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPTA’s 50-day SMA is 4.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.49. The stock has a high of $9.99 for the year while the low is $2.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 106366.28 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.56%, as 95,134 SWKS shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 228.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.94% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 6.26% of Capitala Finance Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.