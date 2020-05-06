Two Stocks To Tuck Away: BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM), Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)

The shares of BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BioSig Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 261.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.53.

The shares of the company added by 6.35% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.03 while ending the day at $8.54. During the trading session, a total of 719557.0 shares were traded which represents a 3.26% incline from the average session volume which is 743840.0 shares. BSGM had ended its last session trading at $8.03. BioSig Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.00 BSGM 52-week low price stands at $2.36 while its 52-week high price is $10.49.

The BioSig Technologies Inc. generated 12.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. BioSig Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. B. Riley FBR also rated SIX as Reiterated on May 01, 2020, with its price target of $18.50 suggesting that SIX could surge by 8.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.24% to reach $20.75/share. It started the day trading at $21.29 and traded between $18.64 and $18.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SIX’s 50-day SMA is 16.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.50. The stock has a high of $59.52 for the year while the low is $8.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.75%, as 8.20M BSGM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.37% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more SIX shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 823,603 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,946,163 shares of SIX, with a total valuation of $99,644,884. H Partners Management LLC meanwhile bought more SIX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $97,812,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares by 0.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,457,684 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -10,543 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation which are valued at $93,519,357. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 210,144 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,266,702 shares and is now valued at $78,584,443. Following these latest developments, around 4.90% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.