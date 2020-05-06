Two Stocks To Tuck Away: AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS), CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $453.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 583.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.70.

The shares of the company added by 13.04% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.14 while ending the day at $1.30. During the trading session, a total of 11.42 million shares were traded which represents a -52.85% decline from the average session volume which is 7.47 million shares. UAVS had ended its last session trading at $1.15. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 UAVS 52-week low price stands at $0.19 while its 52-week high price is $5.15.

The AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. generated 718000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on May 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) is now rated as Sell. It started the day trading at $0.697 and traded between $0.425 and $0.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CCLP’s 50-day SMA is 0.8342 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.2324. The stock has a high of $3.98 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 454095.83 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.59%, as 415,089 UAVS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.90% of CSI Compressco LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 297.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -77.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold more CCLP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. selling -82,061 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,451,670 shares of CCLP, with a total valuation of $3,543,586. Merced Capital LP meanwhile bought more CCLP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,440,742 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wells Fargo Bank, NA (Private Ban… decreased its CSI Compressco LP shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of CSI Compressco LP which are valued at $812,500. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of CSI Compressco LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.