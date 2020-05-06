The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) moved down -16.12% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.65% on 05/05/20. The shares fell to a low of $35.15 before closing at $35.16. Intraday shares traded counted 3.24 million, which was 10.56% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.62M. HIG’s previous close was $35.39 while the outstanding shares total 381.15M. The firm has a beta of 0.97, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.50, and a growth ratio of 750.32. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.40, with weekly volatility at 5.63% and ATR at 2.26. The HIG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.04 and a $62.75 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Diversified company The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.40 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

HIG were able to record 275.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 39.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 298.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. recorded a total of 4.96 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 0.32% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -8.17%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.55 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 344.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 381.15M with the revenue now reading 0.76 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.33 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.65 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HIG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HIG attractive?

In related news, Director, FETTER TREVOR bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 41.38, for a total value of 413,750. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP, Bennett Jonathan R now sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 176,296. Also, Director, FETTER TREVOR bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 28. The shares were cost at an average price of 49.80 per share, with a total market value of 498,020. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Mikells Kathryn A now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 249,493. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

12 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HIG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $51.36.