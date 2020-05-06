The Chemours Company (CC) move up 11.64% this morning: CC Price Rally Looks Real

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 11.64% on 05/05/20. The shares fell to a low of $11.37 before closing at $12.18. Intraday shares traded counted 4.04 million, which was -8.02% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.74M. CC’s previous close was $10.91 while the outstanding shares total 176.16M. The firm has a beta of 2.38. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.84, with weekly volatility at 7.25% and ATR at 1.04. The CC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.02 and a $33.76 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company The Chemours Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.15 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Chemours Company (CC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CC, the company has in raw cash 943.0 million on their books with 134.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2777000000 million total, with 1541000000 million as their total liabilities.

CC were able to record 169.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -258.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 650.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The Chemours Company (CC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, The Chemours Company recorded a total of 1.35 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -8.28% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.81%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.2 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 150.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 176.16M with the revenue now reading -1.92 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.43 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.51 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CC attractive?

In related news, President, Titanium Tech, Snell E Bryan bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.15, for a total value of 111,650. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, BROWN RICHARD H now bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 105,450. Also, President and CEO, VERGNANO MARK P sold 220,759 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 23. The shares were cost at an average price of 16.00 per share, with a total market value of 3,532,674. Following this completion of disposal, the Senior VP & COO, Newman Mark now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 328,340. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

3 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Chemours Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.73.