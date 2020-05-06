Something To Watch Before Buying Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) previous close was $35.75 while the outstanding shares total 734.74M. The firm has a beta of 0.91, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.04, and a growth ratio of 4.15. AFL’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.48% on 05/05/20. The shares fell to a low of $35.86 before closing at $35.92. Intraday shares traded counted 3.42 million, which was 31.1% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.96M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.22, with weekly volatility at 3.08% and ATR at 1.90. The AFL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.07 and a $57.18 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Life company Aflac Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $26.39 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Aflac Incorporated recorded a total of 5.16 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -9.59% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -8.54%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.44 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 720.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 734.74M with the revenue now reading 0.78 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.11 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.44 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AFL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AFL attractive?

In related news, Director, RIMER BARBARA K sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 36.23, for a total value of 399,505. As the sale deal closes, the President & COO, Crawford Frederick John now bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 657,340. Also, Pres., and Rep. Director, Koide Masatoshi sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 18. The shares were price at an average price of 51.75 per share, with a total market value of 75,917. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman and Rep. Director, LAKE CHARLES D II now holds 16,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 856,414. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

2 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Aflac Incorporated. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AFL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $41.75.