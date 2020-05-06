Ride Out The Next Market Storm With PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS), Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES)

The shares of PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PetMed Express Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Sidoti advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Buy the PETS stock while also putting a $31 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. Craig Hallum was of a view that PETS is Hold in its latest report on August 16, 2019. CL King thinks that PETS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $28.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 166.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.71.

The shares of the company added by 6.54% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $37.9086 while ending the day at $39.94. During the trading session, a total of 942747.0 shares were traded which represents a -55.91% decline from the average session volume which is 604680.0 shares. PETS had ended its last session trading at $37.49. PetMed Express Inc. currently has a market cap of $826.36 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.28, with a beta of 0.75. PetMed Express Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.80 PETS 52-week low price stands at $15.00 while its 52-week high price is $41.59.

The PetMed Express Inc. generated 92.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.38%.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on June 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. B. Riley FBR also rated TUES as Downgrade on April 11, 2019, with its price target of $2.40 suggesting that TUES could surge by 70.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.66% to reach $1.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.499 and traded between $0.4439 and $0.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TUES’s 50-day SMA is 0.9225 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4024. The stock has a high of $2.21 for the year while the low is $0.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.81%, as 1.43M PETS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.89% of Tuesday Morning Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 483.99K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more TUES shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 31,073 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,580,608 shares of TUES, with a total valuation of $4,366,430.

Similarly, Grace & White, Inc. increased its Tuesday Morning Corporation shares by 2.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,337,280 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 63,165 shares of Tuesday Morning Corporation which are valued at $1,346,273. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Tuesday Morning Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.