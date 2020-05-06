Ride Out The Next Market Storm With IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC), Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

The shares of IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ascendiant Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4.50 price target. Ascendiant Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IMAC Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 292.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.00.

The shares of the company added by 7.26% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.5401 while ending the day at $1.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.36 million shares were traded which represents a -24.94% decline from the average session volume which is 1.09 million shares. IMAC had ended its last session trading at $1.54. IMAC Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 IMAC 52-week low price stands at $0.42 while its 52-week high price is $5.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The IMAC Holdings Inc. generated 374000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -68.75%.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.78% to reach $90.24/share. It started the day trading at $45.68 and traded between $41.15 and $41.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPA’s 50-day SMA is 52.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 90.40. The stock has a high of $116.88 for the year while the low is $24.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 47.41%, as 1.01M IMAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.21% of Copa Holdings S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.14, while the P/B ratio is 0.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 912.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more CPA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 9,425 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,147,771 shares of CPA, with a total valuation of $142,562,549. FIL Investment Advisors (UK) Ltd. meanwhile sold more CPA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $126,494,064 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Copa Holdings S.A. shares by 5.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,582,402 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -83,333 shares of Copa Holdings S.A. which are valued at $71,666,987. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Copa Holdings S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 293,675 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,554,761 shares and is now valued at $70,415,126. Following these latest developments, around 25.30% of Copa Holdings S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.