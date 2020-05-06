Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK), Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM)

The shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on May 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $31 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cytokinetics Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on April 09, 2020, to Overweight the CYTK stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on September 21, 2018. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on September 10, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Morgan Stanley was of a view that CYTK is Overweight in its latest report on November 22, 2017. Needham thinks that CYTK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 22, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $25.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 112.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.29.

The shares of the company added by 8.24% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $15.53 while ending the day at $16.42. During the trading session, a total of 663349.0 shares were traded which represents a 30.57% incline from the average session volume which is 955390.0 shares. CYTK had ended its last session trading at $15.17. CYTK 52-week low price stands at $7.72 while its 52-week high price is $16.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cytokinetics Incorporated generated 36.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.85%. Cytokinetics Incorporated has the potential to record -2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.19% to reach $19.83/share. It started the day trading at $1.03 and traded between $0.85 and $0.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GSUM’s 50-day SMA is 0.6749 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5656. The stock has a high of $3.80 for the year while the low is $0.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 156464.82 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -53.10%, as 73,382 CYTK shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 483.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 40.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Light Street Capital Management L… sold more GSUM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Light Street Capital Management L… selling -75,665 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,869,765 shares of GSUM, with a total valuation of $1,951,440.

Similarly, FIL Investment Management (Hong K… decreased its Gridsum Holding Inc. shares by 23.69% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 710,750 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -220,600 shares of Gridsum Holding Inc. which are valued at $483,310. Following these latest developments, around 9.05% of Gridsum Holding Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.