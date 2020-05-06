Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX), SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)

The shares of Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Taglich Brothers in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2017. Taglich Brothers wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cemtrex Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.57.

The shares of the company added by 9.71% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.81 while ending the day at $0.93. During the trading session, a total of 2.0 million shares were traded which represents a -133.05% decline from the average session volume which is 856560.0 shares. CETX had ended its last session trading at $0.85. Cemtrex Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CETX 52-week low price stands at $0.60 while its 52-week high price is $5.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.59 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cemtrex Inc. generated 5.2 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on June 21, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. It started the day trading at $2.24 and traded between $1.86 and $1.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SD’s 50-day SMA is 1.3837 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.5956. The stock has a high of $9.35 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 47.79%, as 1.88M CETX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.66% of SandRidge Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 551.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.02% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,818,832 shares of SD, with a total valuation of $4,332,130. Cannell Capital LLC meanwhile sold more SD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,884,270 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its SandRidge Energy Inc. shares by 0.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,088,580 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,903 shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. which are valued at $1,877,633. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of SandRidge Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.