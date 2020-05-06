Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH), The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on August 22, 2019. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on July 02, 2019, to Overweight the WH stock while also putting a $72 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on June 12, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $62. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on December 24, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. Wolfe Research was of a view that WH is Peer Perform in its latest report on October 10, 2018. Longbow thinks that WH is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $48.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 165.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.99.

The shares of the company added by 7.48% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $37.22 while ending the day at $38.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.94 million shares were traded which represents a -31.73% decline from the average session volume which is 1.47 million shares. WH had ended its last session trading at $35.82. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 WH 52-week low price stands at $14.50 while its 52-week high price is $63.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. generated 94.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.81 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -68.0%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. National Securities also rated CHEF as Initiated on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $42 suggesting that CHEF could surge by 51.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.64% to reach $24.20/share. It started the day trading at $13.039 and traded between $11.57 and $11.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHEF’s 50-day SMA is 15.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.80. The stock has a high of $42.06 for the year while the low is $3.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.52%, as 2.66M WH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.45% of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.68, while the P/B ratio is 1.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… sold more CHEF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… selling -14,626 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,918,275 shares of CHEF, with a total valuation of $39,457,029. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CHEF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,315,461 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP increased its The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. shares by 15.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,923,980 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 252,218 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. which are valued at $19,374,479. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,997 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,749,771 shares and is now valued at $17,620,194. Following these latest developments, around 16.30% of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.