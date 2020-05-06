Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU), 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII)

The shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Veru Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2019, to Outperform the VERU stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on July 03, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 168.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.31.

The shares of the company added by 16.07% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.40 while ending the day at $3.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a -261.0% decline from the average session volume which is 298610.0 shares. VERU had ended its last session trading at $3.36. Veru Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 VERU 52-week low price stands at $1.45 while its 52-week high price is $4.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Veru Inc. generated 4.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.0%. Veru Inc. has the potential to record -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on October 16, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11.50. It started the day trading at $0.90 and traded between $0.83 and $0.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XXII’s 50-day SMA is 0.7713 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3524. The stock has a high of $2.46 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.13%, as 13.42M VERU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.81% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ETF Managers Group LLC bought more XXII shares, increasing its portfolio by 66.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ETF Managers Group LLC purchasing 5,445,917 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,691,126 shares of XXII, with a total valuation of $10,268,345. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more XXII shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,656,424 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its 22nd Century Group Inc. shares by 10.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,848,676 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 545,384 shares of 22nd Century Group Inc. which are valued at $4,386,507. In the same vein, Empery Asset Management LP increased its 22nd Century Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 798,882 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,801,118 shares and is now valued at $4,350,839. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of 22nd Century Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.