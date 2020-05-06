Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA), China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)

The shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $35 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on November 19, 2019, to Buy the DRNA stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on October 29, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on May 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Chardan Capital Markets was of a view that DRNA is Buy in its latest report on January 22, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that DRNA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $33.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.79.

The shares of the company added by 8.37% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $20.8924 while ending the day at $22.52. During the trading session, a total of 567221.0 shares were traded which represents a 12.96% incline from the average session volume which is 651650.0 shares. DRNA had ended its last session trading at $20.78. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 DRNA 52-week low price stands at $10.70 while its 52-week high price is $27.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.58 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 152.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 34.48%. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $2.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.11% to reach $7.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.64 and traded between $2.3517 and $2.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CJJD’s 50-day SMA is 1.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.51. The stock has a high of $2.83 for the year while the low is $1.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.23%, as 1.07M DRNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.56% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 66.49, while the P/B ratio is 3.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 410.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.89%. Looking further, the stock has raised 37.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 95.24% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,840,000 shares of CJJD, with a total valuation of $8,760,400. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more CJJD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,733,904 worth of shares.

Similarly, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 105,303 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. which are valued at $190,598. In the same vein, Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 10,401 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 54,219 shares and is now valued at $98,136. Following these latest developments, around 28.70% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.