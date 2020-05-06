Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC), Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

The shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $2 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of California Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on May 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Goldman was of a view that CRC is Sell in its latest report on April 12, 2019. Mizuho thinks that CRC is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 198.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.04.

The shares of the company added by 6.28% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.40 while ending the day at $2.54. During the trading session, a total of 2.21 million shares were traded which represents a 47.72% incline from the average session volume which is 4.22 million shares. CRC had ended its last session trading at $2.39. CRC 52-week low price stands at $0.85 while its 52-week high price is $22.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The California Resources Corporation generated 17.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.7%. California Resources Corporation has the potential to record -11.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Stifel also rated FNKO as Downgrade on February 07, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that FNKO could surge by 31.99% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.64% to reach $5.44/share. It started the day trading at $4.23 and traded between $3.67 and $3.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FNKO’s 50-day SMA is 4.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.67. The stock has a high of $27.89 for the year while the low is $3.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.12%, as 3.46M CRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.43% of Funko Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.31, while the P/B ratio is 0.57. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Berkom & Associates, Inc. bought more FNKO shares, increasing its portfolio by 81.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Berkom & Associates, Inc. purchasing 1,832,208 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,080,900 shares of FNKO, with a total valuation of $16,282,791. Massachusetts Financial Services … meanwhile bought more FNKO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,024,335 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Funko Inc. shares by 1.94% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,242,396 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -24,615 shares of Funko Inc. which are valued at $4,957,160. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Funko Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 153,347 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,057,273 shares and is now valued at $4,218,519. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Funko Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.