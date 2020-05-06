NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) weekly volatility stands at 15.90%: What It Means

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) previous close was $5.75 while the outstanding shares total 141.70M. The firm has a beta of 3.11. NGL’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -9.74% on 05/05/20. The shares fell to a low of $5.60 before closing at $5.19. Intraday shares traded counted 1.02 million, which was 59.58% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.52M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.67, with weekly volatility at 15.90% and ATR at 0.62. The NGL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.15 and a $15.71 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company NGL Energy Partners LP as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $814.78 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NGL, the company has in raw cash 12.01 million on their books with 61.93 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1341512000 million total, with 1361807000 million as their total liabilities.

NGL were able to record -93.78 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -6.56 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 333.48 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, NGL Energy Partners LP recorded a total of 2.23 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -3.09% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -92.65%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.94 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 291.06 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 141.70M with the revenue now reading -0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.19 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.26 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NGL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NGL attractive?

In related news, Director, COLLINGSWORTH JAMES M bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.00, for a total value of 75,000. As the purchase deal closes, the CFO, Exec VP, Karlovich Robert W III now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 64,850. Also, Chief Executive Officer, KRIMBILL H MICHAEL bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 06. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.31 per share, with a total market value of 94,721. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Executive Officer, KRIMBILL H MICHAEL now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 64,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

0 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on NGL Energy Partners LP. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NGL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.17.