Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) price slipped close to $1.21 early on Tuesday: What’s Next?

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) has a beta of 2.93. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.79, with weekly volatility at 24.41% and ATR at 0.20. The NR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.65 and a $8.08 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -7.31% on 05/05/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.25 before closing at $1.21. Intraday shares traded counted 925362.0, which was 33.9% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.40M. NR’s previous close was $1.30 while the outstanding shares total 111.79M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Newpark Resources Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $145.33 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NR, the company has in raw cash 48.67 million on their books with 6.33 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 478809000 million total, with 128862000 million as their total liabilities.

NR were able to record 27.48 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -7.4 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 72.29 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Newpark Resources Inc. recorded a total of 189.47 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -30.71% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -7.02%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 162.32 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 27.15 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 111.79M with the revenue now reading -0.18 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.03 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.08 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NR attractive?

In related news, Controller, CAO, PAO, WHITE DOUGLAS L sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 6.07, for a total value of 37,274. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, Howes Paul L now bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 87,540. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Newpark Resources Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.50.