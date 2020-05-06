Mixed Analyst Attention: Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

The shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on January 21, 2020, to Buy the MRSN stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on March 11, 2019. Robert W. Baird was of a view that MRSN is Outperform in its latest report on May 08, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that MRSN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 603.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.46.

The shares of the company added by 5.21% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.94 while ending the day at $9.29. During the trading session, a total of 604358.0 shares were traded which represents a 38.12% incline from the average session volume which is 976680.0 shares. MRSN had ended its last session trading at $8.83. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.20 MRSN 52-week low price stands at $1.32 while its 52-week high price is $10.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mersana Therapeutics Inc. generated 62.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 305.88%. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on April 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.49% to reach $1.52/share. It started the day trading at $1.01 and traded between $0.8301 and $0.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CDEV’s 50-day SMA is 0.7742 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.2434. The stock has a high of $10.46 for the year while the low is $0.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.25%, as 24.78M MRSN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.55% of Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.45, while the P/B ratio is 0.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.95M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more CDEV shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,610,376 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,373,894 shares of CDEV, with a total valuation of $10,355,334. Prescott Group Capital Management… meanwhile bought more CDEV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,204,452 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares by 7.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 18,160,165 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,329,822 shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc. which are valued at $4,776,123. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,311,873 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,890,089 shares and is now valued at $2,601,093. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Centennial Resource Development Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.