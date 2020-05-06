Mixed Analyst Attention: Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY), Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)

The shares of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $180 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on March 11, 2020, to Outperform the JKHY stock while also putting a $181 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Atlantic Equities in its report released on September 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 147. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that JKHY is Mkt Perform in its latest report on April 09, 2019. Raymond James thinks that JKHY is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $164.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.28.

The shares of the company added by 8.75% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $164.36 while ending the day at $176.20. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a -44.55% decline from the average session volume which is 725760.0 shares. JKHY had ended its last session trading at $162.03. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. currently has a market cap of $13.95 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 48.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.02, with a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 JKHY 52-week low price stands at $123.64 while its 52-week high price is $174.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.96 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Jack Henry & Associates Inc. generated 72.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.71%. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has the potential to record 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on April 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) is now rated as Hold. Citigroup also rated PLYA as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $1 suggesting that PLYA could surge by 53.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.94% to reach $4.40/share. It started the day trading at $2.27 and traded between $2.01 and $2.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLYA’s 50-day SMA is 2.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.43. The stock has a high of $8.95 for the year while the low is $1.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.29%, as 2.06M JKHY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.52% of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 849.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.39% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Farallon Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,606,930 shares of PLYA, with a total valuation of $53,562,128. HG Vora Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more PLYA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,862,500 worth of shares.

Similarly, Empyrean Capital Partners LP decreased its Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,615,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. which are valued at $9,826,250. In the same vein, Marlowe Partners LP decreased its Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 129,012 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,780,627 shares and is now valued at $6,616,097. Following these latest developments, around 4.40% of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.