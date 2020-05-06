Mixed Analyst Attention: IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP), Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

The shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $155 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IPG Photonics Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $185. The stock was given Buy rating by Cascend Securities in its report released on May 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 200. The Benchmark Company was of a view that IPGP is Hold in its latest report on May 01, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that IPGP is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $152.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.34.

The shares of the company added by 21.02% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $136.20 while ending the day at $144.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a -133.12% decline from the average session volume which is 520840.0 shares. IPGP had ended its last session trading at $119.07. IPG Photonics Corporation currently has a market cap of $8.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 43.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.16, with a beta of 1.69. IPG Photonics Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.90 IPGP 52-week low price stands at $98.04 while its 52-week high price is $166.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.91 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The IPG Photonics Corporation generated 680.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.09%. IPG Photonics Corporation has the potential to record 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.82% to reach $7.32/share. It started the day trading at $6.25 and traded between $5.50 and $5.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRO’s 50-day SMA is 4.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.48. The stock has a high of $16.02 for the year while the low is $3.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 75.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.60%, as 70.93M IPGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.06% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.36, while the P/B ratio is 0.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 41.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MRO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 416,053 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 92,935,393 shares of MRO, with a total valuation of $305,757,443. Macquarie Investment Management B… meanwhile bought more MRO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $218,372,595 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Marathon Oil Corporation shares by 11.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 50,181,159 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,978,353 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation which are valued at $165,096,013. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Marathon Oil Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,161,684 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 49,176,792 shares and is now valued at $161,791,646. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Marathon Oil Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.