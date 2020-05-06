Mixed Analyst Attention: DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX), Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

The shares of DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DURECT Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on March 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.50. Laidlaw was of a view that DRRX is Buy in its latest report on October 20, 2017. Stifel thinks that DRRX is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 20, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 0.90.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.72. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 330.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.79.

The shares of the company added by 5.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.08 while ending the day at $2.15. During the trading session, a total of 603290.0 shares were traded which represents a 37.56% incline from the average session volume which is 966140.0 shares. DRRX had ended its last session trading at $2.04. DURECT Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 DRRX 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $3.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DURECT Corporation generated 34.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. DURECT Corporation has the potential to record -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on September 28, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Robert W. Baird also rated OXFD as Initiated on December 17, 2013, with its price target of $21 suggesting that OXFD could surge by 47.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.14% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $11.13 and traded between $9.2841 and $10.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OXFD’s 50-day SMA is 11.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.33. The stock has a high of $17.77 for the year while the low is $8.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 422568.75 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.00%, as 473,277 DRRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.20% of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 225.75K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The First Light Asset Management LLC bought more OXFD shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The First Light Asset Management LLC purchasing 361,764 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,081,055 shares of OXFD, with a total valuation of $37,790,569.

Similarly, Consonance Capital Management LP increased its Oxford Immunotec Global PLC shares by 10.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,363,724 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 219,200 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC which are valued at $21,888,084. In the same vein, Invesco Asset Management Ltd. increased its Oxford Immunotec Global PLC shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 592,163 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,091,285 shares and is now valued at $19,365,299. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.