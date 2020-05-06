Mixed Analyst Attention: Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX), Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

The shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $38 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2019, to Overweight the AXNX stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on October 21, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $43. The stock was given Outperform rating by SVB Leerink in its report released on September 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. Needham was of a view that AXNX is Buy in its latest report on September 09, 2019. Needham thinks that AXNX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 43.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $43.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 118.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.32.

The shares of the company added by 5.82% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $31.72 while ending the day at $33.28. During the trading session, a total of 529282.0 shares were traded which represents a 18.95% incline from the average session volume which is 653050.0 shares. AXNX had ended its last session trading at $31.45. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 16.30 AXNX 52-week low price stands at $15.25 while its 52-week high price is $43.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.75 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. generated 171.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.33%. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on August 03, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.94% to reach $2.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.30 and traded between $1.12 and $1.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TWI’s 50-day SMA is 1.5488 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.6485. The stock has a high of $5.91 for the year while the low is $1.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.03%, as 2.02M AXNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.52% of Titan International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 538.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.38% over the last six months.

This move now sees The MHR Fund Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,005,000 shares of TWI, with a total valuation of $12,407,750. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TWI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,910,727 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Titan International Inc. shares by 1.39% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,705,334 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -66,440 shares of Titan International Inc. which are valued at $7,293,268. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Titan International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 162,140 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,485,840 shares and is now valued at $5,403,052. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Titan International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.