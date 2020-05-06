LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.48, with weekly volatility at 5.16% and ATR at 3.62. The LYB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.71 and a $98.91 high. Intraday shares traded counted 962117.0, which was 72.74% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.53M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.76% on 05/05/20. The shares fell to a low of $54.715 before closing at $52.24. LYB’s previous close was $54.85 while the outstanding shares total 350.49M. The firm has a beta of 1.54, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 5.70, and a growth ratio of 3.24.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company LyondellBasell Industries N.V. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $19.22 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LYB, the company has in raw cash 1.63 billion on their books with 1.5 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 9692000000 million total, with 5521000000 million as their total liabilities.

LYB were able to record -118.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 745.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 542.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. recorded a total of 7.49 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -17.13% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -9.14%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 6.87 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 626.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 350.49M with the revenue now reading 0.00 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.36 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.62 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LYB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LYB attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Patel Bhavesh V. bought 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 49.35, for a total value of 229,675. As the purchase deal closes, the VP Health Safety & Environment, Foley Kimberly A now bought 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 88,164. Also, EVP, Adv Polymer Sol & Sup Chn, Guilfoyle James D bought 330 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 59.98 per share, with a total market value of 19,793. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Executive Officer, Patel Bhavesh V. now holds 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 473,890. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

8 out of 24 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 14 have maintained a Hold recommendation on LyondellBasell Industries N.V.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LYB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $63.86.