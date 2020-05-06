Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Viemed Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD), BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.03. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 178.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.23.

The shares of the company added by 7.77% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.29 while ending the day at $6.80. During the trading session, a total of 646495.0 shares were traded which represents a -208.71% decline from the average session volume which is 209420.0 shares. VMD had ended its last session trading at $6.31. VMD 52-week low price stands at $2.44 while its 52-week high price is $8.73.

The Viemed Healthcare Inc. generated 13.36 million in revenue during the last quarter.

It started the day trading at $1.13 and traded between $1.01 and $1.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BKYI’s 50-day SMA is 0.7223 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7032. The stock has a high of $2.58 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 724019.8 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -94.95%, as 36,563 VMD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.61% of BIO-key International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.96%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.39% over the past 90 days while it gained 87.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BKYI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -41.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -54,624 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 78,056 shares of BKYI, with a total valuation of $72,202. Citadel Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more BKYI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,445 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of BIO-key International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.