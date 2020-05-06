Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT), Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

The shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on September 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Piper Jaffray was of a view that PMT is Overweight in its latest report on May 24, 2019. Nomura thinks that PMT is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 186.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.84.

The shares of the company added by 5.14% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.88 while ending the day at $10.02. During the trading session, a total of 2.25 million shares were traded which represents a 1.62% incline from the average session volume which is 2.29 million shares. PMT had ended its last session trading at $9.53. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a market cap of $1.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.05, with a beta of 1.09. PMT 52-week low price stands at $3.50 while its 52-week high price is $23.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.71 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.64%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has the potential to record -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on November 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.48% to reach $14.25/share. It started the day trading at $17.00 and traded between $12.36 and $12.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLGT’s 50-day SMA is 13.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.33. The stock has a high of $20.60 for the year while the low is $4.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 524433.2 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.65%, as 590,774 PMT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.52% of Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 369.94K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.28% over the past 90 days while it gained 34.01% over the last six months.

Baker Bros. Advisors LP meanwhile bought more FLGT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,127,217 worth of shares.

Similarly, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares by 771.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 550,184 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 487,084 shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc. which are valued at $5,919,980. In the same vein, Old West Investment Management LL… increased its Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 28,884 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 528,409 shares and is now valued at $5,685,681. Following these latest developments, around 38.40% of Fulgent Genetics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.