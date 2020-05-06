Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH), ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

The shares of Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $103 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Guardant Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Buy the GH stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2019. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $125. The stock was given Buy rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on April 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 90. BofA/Merrill was of a view that GH is Buy in its latest report on April 10, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that GH is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $109.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.47.

The shares of the company added by 5.36% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $74.87 while ending the day at $77.82. During the trading session, a total of 845171.0 shares were traded which represents a 31.29% incline from the average session volume which is 1.23 million shares. GH had ended its last session trading at $73.86. Guardant Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.00 GH 52-week low price stands at $55.90 while its 52-week high price is $112.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Guardant Health Inc. generated 143.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.11%. Guardant Health Inc. has the potential to record -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) is now rated as Neutral. Morgan Stanley also rated VRAY as Downgrade on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that VRAY could surge by 47.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.70% to reach $3.17/share. It started the day trading at $1.96 and traded between $1.65 and $1.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VRAY’s 50-day SMA is 2.2836 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.4594. The stock has a high of $9.76 for the year while the low is $1.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.10%, as 17.13M GH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.56% of ViewRay Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.71% over the last six months.

Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more VRAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,528,773 worth of shares.

Similarly, FIAM LLC increased its ViewRay Inc. shares by 29.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,853,540 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,247,986 shares of ViewRay Inc. which are valued at $24,633,850. In the same vein, HealthCor Management LP increased its ViewRay Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,587,699 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,477,799 shares and is now valued at $23,694,498. Following these latest developments, around 19.60% of ViewRay Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.