Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI), Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

The shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on August 14, 2017. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.17.

The shares of the company added by 5.80% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.511 while ending the day at $0.55. During the trading session, a total of 533060.0 shares were traded which represents a -244.49% decline from the average session volume which is 154740.0 shares. DMPI had ended its last session trading at $0.52. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.30 DMPI 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $5.75.

The DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 6.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -346.67%.

Investment analysts at Investec published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.09% to reach $2.45/share. It started the day trading at $1.74 and traded between $1.46 and $1.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KOS’s 50-day SMA is 1.3394 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.8498. The stock has a high of $7.55 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.47%, as 21.16M DMPI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.51% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -76.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more KOS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -15.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -9,016,745 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 48,442,452 shares of KOS, with a total valuation of $43,404,437. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more KOS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,028,058 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… decreased its Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares by 5.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 30,239,074 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,755,770 shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. which are valued at $27,094,210. In the same vein, Vaughan Nelson Investment Managem… decreased its Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 404,267 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 28,072,940 shares and is now valued at $25,153,354. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.