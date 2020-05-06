Is There A Value in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) And Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

The shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $122 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TopBuild Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on February 05, 2020, to Buy the BLD stock while also putting a $134 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on November 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 129. Nomura was of a view that BLD is Neutral in its latest report on May 16, 2019. Macquarie thinks that BLD is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $114.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.13.

The shares of the company added by 10.19% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $94.39 while ending the day at $98.08. During the trading session, a total of 552561.0 shares were traded which represents a -28.25% decline from the average session volume which is 430850.0 shares. BLD had ended its last session trading at $89.01. TopBuild Corp. currently has a market cap of $3.44 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.20, with a beta of 1.30. TopBuild Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 BLD 52-week low price stands at $54.83 while its 52-week high price is $125.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TopBuild Corp. generated 184.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.38%. TopBuild Corp. has the potential to record 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on May 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. BMO Capital Markets also rated TXRH as Upgrade on April 23, 2020, with its price target of $44 suggesting that TXRH could surge by 21.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.74% to reach $55.53/share. It started the day trading at $49.00 and traded between $43.45 and $43.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TXRH’s 50-day SMA is 45.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.22. The stock has a high of $72.49 for the year while the low is $25.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.83%, as 5.88M BLD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.06% of Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.77, while the P/B ratio is 3.31. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more TXRH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -633,856 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,095,421 shares of TXRH, with a total valuation of $293,040,887. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TXRH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $247,434,825 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares by 6.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,183,336 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 139,133 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc. which are valued at $90,171,777. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 98,517 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,129,936 shares and is now valued at $87,966,357. Following these latest developments, around 5.90% of Texas Roadhouse Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.