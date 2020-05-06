Is There A Value in Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) And The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

The shares of Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $18 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Stitch Fix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Neutral the SFIX stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $20. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that SFIX is Market Perform in its latest report on February 03, 2020. DA Davidson thinks that SFIX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 30, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.07.

The shares of the company added by 8.31% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $15.68 while ending the day at $16.56. During the trading session, a total of 2.33 million shares were traded which represents a 23.06% incline from the average session volume which is 3.03 million shares. SFIX had ended its last session trading at $15.29. Stitch Fix Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 SFIX 52-week low price stands at $10.90 while its 52-week high price is $32.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Stitch Fix Inc. generated 165.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.36%. Stitch Fix Inc. has the potential to record -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Wells Fargo also rated GPS as Downgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that GPS could surge by 18.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.17% to reach $9.18/share. It started the day trading at $8.445 and traded between $7.43 and $7.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPS’s 50-day SMA is 9.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.35. The stock has a high of $25.75 for the year while the low is $5.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 39.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.10%, as 32.89M SFIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.84% of The Gap Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.46, while the P/B ratio is 0.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more GPS shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 7,371,196 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,449,226 shares of GPS, with a total valuation of $200,282,551. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more GPS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $197,356,600 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Gap Inc. shares by 3.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,518,806 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 588,505 shares of The Gap Inc. which are valued at $123,332,394. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Gap Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 147,963 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,748,889 shares and is now valued at $82,712,179. Following these latest developments, around 9.00% of The Gap Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.