Is There A Value in Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) And Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

The shares of Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seattle Genetics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2020, to Buy the SGEN stock while also putting a $163 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $124. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on February 12, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 150. Goldman was of a view that SGEN is Buy in its latest report on February 11, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that SGEN is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $151.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 163.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is 5.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.85.

The shares of the company added by 6.21% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $160.50 while ending the day at $165.43. During the trading session, a total of 2.02 million shares were traded which represents a -62.8% decline from the average session volume which is 1.24 million shares. SGEN had ended its last session trading at $155.76. Seattle Genetics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.20 SGEN 52-week low price stands at $62.90 while its 52-week high price is $157.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Seattle Genetics Inc. generated 249.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.5%. Seattle Genetics Inc. has the potential to record -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.68% to reach $7.31/share. It started the day trading at $3.4554 and traded between $2.99 and $3.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TAST's 50-day SMA is 2.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.00. The stock has a high of $10.65 for the year while the low is $0.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.54%, as 3.83M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.27% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 982.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Russell Investment Management LLC bought more TAST shares, increasing its portfolio by 83.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Russell Investment Management LLC purchasing 1,978,580 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,355,236 shares of TAST, with a total valuation of $7,926,530. Private Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more TAST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,956,752 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares by 5.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,577,078 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 127,780 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. which are valued at $4,690,282. In the same vein, Cannell Capital LLC increased its Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 77,767 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,550,426 shares and is now valued at $4,641,775. Following these latest developments, around 5.30% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.