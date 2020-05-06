Is There A Value in Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) And Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

The shares of Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $75 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Freshpet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on February 18, 2020, to Outperform the FRPT stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2020. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $102. The stock was given In-line rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on December 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. JP Morgan was of a view that FRPT is Overweight in its latest report on October 22, 2019. DA Davidson thinks that FRPT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $74.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 114.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.88.

The shares of the company added by 7.37% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $65.01 while ending the day at $77.02. During the trading session, a total of 952699.0 shares were traded which represents a -82.84% decline from the average session volume which is 521050.0 shares. FRPT had ended its last session trading at $71.73. Freshpet Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 FRPT 52-week low price stands at $35.95 while its 52-week high price is $81.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Freshpet Inc. generated 9.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.0%. Freshpet Inc. has the potential to record 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) is now rated as Neutral. Credit Suisse also rated SHAK as Downgrade on April 03, 2020, with its price target of $40 suggesting that SHAK could down by -9.94% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $52.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.73% to reach $44.77/share. It started the day trading at $54.95 and traded between $48.86 and $49.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHAK’s 50-day SMA is 45.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 69.94. The stock has a high of $105.84 for the year while the low is $30.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.80%, as 8.76M FRPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.03% of Shake Shack Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 78.50, while the P/B ratio is 5.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SHAK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -162,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,086,289 shares of SHAK, with a total valuation of $154,216,547. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SHAK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $111,920,914 worth of shares.

Similarly, 12 West Capital Management LP decreased its Shake Shack Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,597,736 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Shake Shack Inc. which are valued at $98,038,557. In the same vein, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC decreased its Shake Shack Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 9,894 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,255,820 shares and is now valued at $85,134,647. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Shake Shack Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.