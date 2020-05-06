Is There A Value in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) And Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

The shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has been pegged with a rating of Speculative Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chembio Diagnostics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Speculative Buy the CEMI stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Dougherty & Company Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2018. The stock was given Speculative Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on August 11, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. The Benchmark Company was of a view that CEMI is Speculative Buy in its latest report on April 18, 2016. The Benchmark Company thinks that CEMI is worth Speculative Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 04, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $24.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 531.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.43.

The shares of the company added by 15.92% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $13.00 while ending the day at $14.20. During the trading session, a total of 2.14 million shares were traded which represents a -120.12% decline from the average session volume which is 972430.0 shares. CEMI had ended its last session trading at $12.25. Chembio Diagnostics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.50 CEMI 52-week low price stands at $2.25 while its 52-week high price is $15.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Chembio Diagnostics Inc. generated 11.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.0%. Chembio Diagnostics Inc. has the potential to record -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Robert W. Baird also rated BBCP as Downgrade on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $3 suggesting that BBCP could surge by 39.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.00% to reach $3.75/share. It started the day trading at $2.57 and traded between $2.25 and $2.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BBCP’s 50-day SMA is 3.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.09. The stock has a high of $6.53 for the year while the low is $1.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 548046.8 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.25%, as 491,872 CEMI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.79% of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 174.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.34% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 26.19% of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.