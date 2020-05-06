Is Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Worth A Bite? QUOT 200 SMA stands at -30.93%

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) previous close was $6.45 while the outstanding shares total 95.04M. The firm has a beta of 0.71. QUOT’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.82% on 05/05/20. The shares fell to a low of $6.41 before closing at $6.01. Intraday shares traded counted 823551.0, which was -28.41% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 641.33K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.71, with weekly volatility at 6.02% and ATR at 0.43. The QUOT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.55 and a $11.99 high.

Investors have identified the Advertising Agencies company Quotient Technology Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $613.01 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 372094000 million total, with 122283000 million as their total liabilities.

QUOT were able to record 22.8 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -77.26 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 31.82 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Quotient Technology Inc. recorded a total of 118.53 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 9.68% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.12%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 72.22 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 46.31 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 95.04M with the revenue now reading -0.11 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.22 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on QUOT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of QUOT attractive?

In related news, Chief Media Officer, Young Jason sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 5.79, for a total value of 43,430. As the sale deal closes, the Director, GESSOW ANDREW J now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 39,900. Also, Director, GESSOW ANDREW J bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 06. The shares were price at an average price of 7.98 per share, with a total market value of 79,800. Following this completion of acquisition, the GC, Sec. and Comp. Officer, Chen Connie L now holds 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 79,450. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.20%.

7 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Quotient Technology Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the QUOT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.17.