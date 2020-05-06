Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN), Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 143.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.65.

The shares of the company added by 8.15% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.2727 while ending the day at $0.29. During the trading session, a total of 5.65 million shares were traded which represents a -14.85% decline from the average session volume which is 4.92 million shares. ZN had ended its last session trading at $0.27. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.70 ZN 52-week low price stands at $0.12 while its 52-week high price is $0.59.

The Zion Oil & Gas Inc. generated 4.84 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) is now rated as Buy. DNB Markets also rated LPG as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that LPG could surge by 44.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.20% to reach $15.42/share. It started the day trading at $9.18 and traded between $8.59 and $8.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LPG’s 50-day SMA is 8.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.40. The stock has a high of $16.68 for the year while the low is $6.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.46%, as 1.15M ZN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.38% of Dorian LPG Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.06, while the P/B ratio is 0.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 711.82K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.94% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Kensico Capital Management Corp. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,014,837 shares of LPG, with a total valuation of $69,809,230. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more LPG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,818,234 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Dorian LPG Ltd. shares by 4.47% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,839,917 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 164,464 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. which are valued at $33,445,677. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Dorian LPG Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 94,986 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,743,744 shares and is now valued at $32,608,010. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Dorian LPG Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.