Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)?

The shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $575 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on April 17, 2020, to Buy the REGN stock while also putting a $655 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on April 08, 2020. Barclays was of a view that REGN is Overweight in its latest report on February 27, 2020. Canaccord Genuity thinks that REGN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 26, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 550.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $556.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 111.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.04.

The shares of the company added by 6.01% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $561.27 while ending the day at $574.37. During the trading session, a total of 1.55 million shares were traded which represents a -11.21% decline from the average session volume which is 1.39 million shares. REGN had ended its last session trading at $541.82. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. currently has a market cap of $63.24 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.10, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.62, with a beta of 0.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 REGN 52-week low price stands at $271.37 while its 52-week high price is $574.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $6.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 1.62 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $5.84 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 43.01%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.35 and traded between $0.291 and $0.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HPR’s 50-day SMA is 0.3038 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0492. The stock has a high of $2.69 for the year while the low is $0.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.11%, as 15.10M REGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.98% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Russell Investment Management LLC bought more HPR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Russell Investment Management LLC purchasing 467,434 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,234,803 shares of HPR, with a total valuation of $4,224,613. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more HPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,119,641 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its HighPoint Resources Corporation shares by 3.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,041,385 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -307,737 shares of HighPoint Resources Corporation which are valued at $1,717,863. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its HighPoint Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 476,300 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,922,605 shares and is now valued at $1,695,295. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of HighPoint Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.