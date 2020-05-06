Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK), CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)?

The shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on October 19, 2017. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Gabelli & Co advised investors in its research note published on December 21, 2016, to Buy the NAK stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Canaccord Adams Markets when it published its report on April 07, 2009. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that NAK is Outperform in its latest report on January 30, 2008.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 89.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.24.

The shares of the company added by 11.43% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.59 while ending the day at $0.66. During the trading session, a total of 5.44 million shares were traded which represents a -74.76% decline from the average session volume which is 3.11 million shares. NAK had ended its last session trading at $0.60. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 NAK 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $0.95.

The Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. generated 10.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -33.33%. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has the potential to record -0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on January 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.31% to reach $28.50/share. It started the day trading at $17.79 and traded between $16.01 and $16.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CIT’s 50-day SMA is 22.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.55. The stock has a high of $53.67 for the year while the low is $12.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 51.34%, as 4.97M NAK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.17% of CIT Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CIT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 65,544 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,405,905 shares of CIT, with a total valuation of $162,345,920.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CIT Group Inc. shares by 53.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,454,653 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,945,158 shares of CIT Group Inc. which are valued at $145,927,311. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its CIT Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,175,834 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,530,095 shares and is now valued at $129,969,440. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of CIT Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.