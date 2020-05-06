Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX), AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)?

The shares of Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on September 27, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $21 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Luminex Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on January 05, 2018, to Buy the LMNX stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on January 18, 2017. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Mkt Outperform rating by Avondale in its report released on October 12, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. JP Morgan was of a view that LMNX is Neutral in its latest report on August 18, 2016. Wedbush thinks that LMNX is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $33.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 120.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is 3.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.19.

The shares of the company added by 6.47% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $37.735 while ending the day at $38.20. During the trading session, a total of 1.35 million shares were traded which represents a -138.43% decline from the average session volume which is 566080.0 shares. LMNX had ended its last session trading at $35.88. Luminex Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 LMNX 52-week low price stands at $17.34 while its 52-week high price is $36.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Luminex Corporation generated 59.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1100.0%. Luminex Corporation has the potential to record 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on October 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) is now rated as Neutral. Needham also rated AXTI as Reiterated on October 26, 2017, with its price target of $11 suggesting that AXTI could surge by 25.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.77% to reach $6.97/share. It started the day trading at $5.91 and traded between $5.16 and $5.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXTI’s 50-day SMA is 3.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.60. The stock has a high of $5.83 for the year while the low is $1.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 766516.58 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.61%, as 723,515 LMNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.89% of AXT Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 346.79K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.36%. Looking further, the stock has raised 30.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 63.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more AXTI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -19,080 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,308,286 shares of AXTI, with a total valuation of $10,619,598. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AXTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,216,868 worth of shares.

Similarly, Royce & Associates LP decreased its AXT Inc. shares by 17.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,011,870 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -423,714 shares of AXT Inc. which are valued at $6,458,103. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its AXT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 452,796 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,925,932 shares and is now valued at $6,182,242. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of AXT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.