Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP), Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL)?

The shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $100 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Coupa Software Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on April 14, 2020, to Overweight the COUP stock while also putting a $182 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 31, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $130. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on March 17, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 136. William Blair was of a view that COUP is Outperform in its latest report on February 04, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that COUP is worth Equal Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $143.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is 5.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.38.

The shares of the company added by 7.07% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $179.0058 while ending the day at $189.73. During the trading session, a total of 2.44 million shares were traded which represents a -35.52% decline from the average session volume which is 1.8 million shares. COUP had ended its last session trading at $177.21. Coupa Software Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.62, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 COUP 52-week low price stands at $97.55 while its 52-week high price is $180.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Coupa Software Incorporated generated 268.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -140.0%. Coupa Software Incorporated has the potential to record -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.08% to reach $10.17/share. It started the day trading at $7.76 and traded between $6.51 and $6.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAL’s 50-day SMA is 6.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.11. The stock has a high of $26.81 for the year while the low is $3.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -27.68%, as 2.98M COUP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.78% of Caleres Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.26, while the P/B ratio is 0.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CAL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -41,621 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,795,744 shares of CAL, with a total valuation of $30,137,869. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,155,320 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Caleres Inc. shares by 1.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,506,955 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -42,476 shares of Caleres Inc. which are valued at $18,236,166. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Caleres Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 197,400 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,689,418 shares and is now valued at $8,784,974. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Caleres Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.