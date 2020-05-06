Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY), Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)?

The shares of WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on November 10, 2015. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WidePoint Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.67.

The shares of the company added by 15.98% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.50 while ending the day at $0.55. During the trading session, a total of 1.62 million shares were traded which represents a -564.39% decline from the average session volume which is 243110.0 shares. WYY had ended its last session trading at $0.47. WidePoint Corporation currently has a market cap of $45.18 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 181.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.08, with a beta of 1.16. WidePoint Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 WYY 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $0.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The WidePoint Corporation generated 6.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. WidePoint Corporation has the potential to record 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at TD Securities published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.00% to reach $10.25/share. It started the day trading at $6.38 and traded between $5.46 and $5.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OVV’s 50-day SMA is 4.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.09. The stock has a high of $34.75 for the year while the low is $2.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 37.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.99%, as 33.22M WYY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.89% of Ovintiv Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.31, while the P/B ratio is 0.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more OVV shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 2,431,140 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,868,397 shares of OVV, with a total valuation of $83,344,672. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more OVV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $54,217,769 worth of shares.

Similarly, Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its Ovintiv Inc. shares by 3.07% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,169,506 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -322,365 shares of Ovintiv Inc. which are valued at $27,457,666. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Ovintiv Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 879,956 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,697,075 shares and is now valued at $20,782,103. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Ovintiv Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.