Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE), Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)?

The shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $30 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sealed Air Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on December 19, 2019, to Buy the SEE stock while also putting a $51 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2019. The stock was given Underweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on July 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 39. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SEE is Neutral in its latest report on June 21, 2019. Vertical Research thinks that SEE is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.04.

The shares of the company added by 7.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $28.56 while ending the day at $29.22. During the trading session, a total of 1.97 million shares were traded which represents a -4.66% decline from the average session volume which is 1.88 million shares. SEE had ended its last session trading at $27.21. Sealed Air Corporation currently has a market cap of $4.61 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.44, with a beta of 1.12. SEE 52-week low price stands at $17.06 while its 52-week high price is $45.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.78 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sealed Air Corporation generated 262.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.36%. Sealed Air Corporation has the potential to record 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) is now rated as Perform. Stephens also rated CONN as Downgrade on March 23, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that CONN could surge by 5.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.72% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.5999 and traded between $5.69 and $5.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CONN’s 50-day SMA is 5.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.25. The stock has a high of $27.57 for the year while the low is $2.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.72%, as 6.07M SEE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 31.42% of Conn’s Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.19, while the P/B ratio is 0.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CONN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -26,964 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,771,449 shares of CONN, with a total valuation of $11,584,657. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more CONN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,174,559 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Conn’s Inc. shares by 11.01% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,554,444 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -192,325 shares of Conn’s Inc. which are valued at $6,497,576. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Conn’s Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 128,294 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 771,847 shares and is now valued at $3,226,320. Following these latest developments, around 9.50% of Conn’s Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.