Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI), ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)?

The shares of Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on August 27, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $6.50 price target. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Iteris Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JMP Securities advised investors in its research note published on January 25, 2018, to Mkt Outperform the ITI stock while also putting a $10.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Dougherty & Company Markets when it published its report on July 18, 2017. That day the Dougherty & Company set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Buy rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on February 02, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. MDB Capital Group was of a view that ITI is Buy in its latest report on July 30, 2008. Rodman & Renshaw thinks that ITI is worth Mkt Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 13, 2008 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 104.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.84.

The shares of the company added by 12.11% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.21 while ending the day at $4.26. During the trading session, a total of 586038.0 shares were traded which represents a -238.52% decline from the average session volume which is 173120.0 shares. ITI had ended its last session trading at $3.80. Iteris Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 ITI 52-week low price stands at $2.08 while its 52-week high price is $6.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Iteris Inc. generated 10.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. Iteris Inc. has the potential to record -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Evercore ISI also rated VIAC as Downgrade on April 23, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that VIAC could surge by 38.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.19% to reach $24.98/share. It started the day trading at $16.35 and traded between $15.20 and $15.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIAC’s 50-day SMA is 16.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.46. The stock has a high of $53.71 for the year while the low is $10.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 37.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.39%, as 40.37M ITI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.37% of ViacomCBS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.22, while the P/B ratio is 1.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more VIAC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -4,812,444 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 49,080,569 shares of VIAC, with a total valuation of $687,618,772. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more VIAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $417,584,512 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ViacomCBS Inc. shares by 2.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 26,321,861 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -648,004 shares of ViacomCBS Inc. which are valued at $368,769,273. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its ViacomCBS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,025,435 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 17,552,038 shares and is now valued at $245,904,052. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of ViacomCBS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.