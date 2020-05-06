Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL), Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)?

The shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 26, 2019. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $8 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on April 26, 2019, to Sell the CNSL stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2019. Guggenheim was of a view that CNSL is Neutral in its latest report on March 13, 2018. Raymond James thinks that CNSL is worth Strong Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.26.

The shares of the company added by 5.53% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.26 while ending the day at $5.44. During the trading session, a total of 535474.0 shares were traded which represents a 32.92% incline from the average session volume which is 798210.0 shares. CNSL had ended its last session trading at $5.16. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CNSL 52-week low price stands at $3.24 while its 52-week high price is $7.51.

The Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. generated 14.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 122.73%.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is now rated as In-line. Jefferies also rated FRO as Upgrade on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that FRO could surge by 39.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.25% to reach $13.40/share. It started the day trading at $8.80 and traded between $8.10 and $8.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FRO’s 50-day SMA is 8.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.52. The stock has a high of $13.33 for the year while the low is $6.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.04%, as 4.32M CNSL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.42% of Frontline Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.35, while the P/B ratio is 0.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.84% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Folketrygdfondet selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,636,648 shares of FRO, with a total valuation of $63,778,187. Evermore Global Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more FRO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,870,476 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Frontline Ltd. shares by 2.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,856,605 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 82,917 shares of Frontline Ltd. which are valued at $27,451,974. In the same vein, Odey Asset Management LLP increased its Frontline Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 609,589 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,440,172 shares and is now valued at $23,450,053. Following these latest developments, around 33.80% of Frontline Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.