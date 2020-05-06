Is It Crazy To Buy The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) And PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

The shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $14 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Mosaic Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 17, 2020, to Neutral the MOS stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on February 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. JP Morgan was of a view that MOS is Underweight in its latest report on December 12, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that MOS is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.16. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.53.

The shares of the company added by 7.29% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $11.56 while ending the day at $11.78. During the trading session, a total of 8.06 million shares were traded which represents a -23.18% decline from the average session volume which is 6.54 million shares. MOS had ended its last session trading at $10.98. The Mosaic Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 MOS 52-week low price stands at $6.50 while its 52-week high price is $25.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Mosaic Company generated 519.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 300.0%. The Mosaic Company has the potential to record 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Compass Point also rated PNNT as Downgrade on May 03, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that PNNT could surge by 37.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.77% to reach $4.61/share. It started the day trading at $3.18 and traded between $2.82 and $2.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PNNT’s 50-day SMA is 3.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.66. The stock has a high of $7.02 for the year while the low is $1.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 218056.38 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.20%, as 235,937 MOS shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.85, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 673.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.23% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.62% of PennantPark Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.