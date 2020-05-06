Is It Crazy To Buy The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) And Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

The shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $34 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Carlyle Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. That day the Keefe Bruyette set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on February 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. UBS was of a view that CG is Neutral in its latest report on December 12, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that CG is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.62.

The shares of the company added by 5.51% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $22.16 while ending the day at $23.19. During the trading session, a total of 4.74 million shares were traded which represents a -80.34% decline from the average session volume which is 2.63 million shares. CG had ended its last session trading at $21.98. The Carlyle Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.91, with a beta of 1.65. CG 52-week low price stands at $15.21 while its 52-week high price is $34.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.75%. The Carlyle Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Jefferies also rated NDLS as Upgrade on February 22, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that NDLS could surge by 29.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.44% to reach $6.70/share. It started the day trading at $5.38 and traded between $4.63 and $4.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NDLS’s 50-day SMA is 5.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.02. The stock has a high of $9.06 for the year while the low is $3.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.66%, as 5.86M CG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.79% of Noodles & Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 131.11, while the P/B ratio is 4.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 476.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.08% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Mill Road Capital Management LLC … selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,804,037 shares of NDLS, with a total valuation of $22,627,014. Woodson Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more NDLS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,778,500 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Noodles & Company shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,903,236 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 18 shares of Noodles & Company which are valued at $8,964,242. In the same vein, Isomer Partners LP decreased its Noodles & Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 50,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,750,000 shares and is now valued at $8,242,500. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Noodles & Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.