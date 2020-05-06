Is It Crazy To Buy Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) And PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

The shares of Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Surgery Partners Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on November 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SGRY is Buy in its latest report on September 18, 2018. Stifel thinks that SGRY is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 28, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 181.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.18.

The shares of the company added by 8.29% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $10.5501 while ending the day at $11.24. During the trading session, a total of 778273.0 shares were traded which represents a 19.81% incline from the average session volume which is 970540.0 shares. SGRY had ended its last session trading at $10.38. Surgery Partners Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 SGRY 52-week low price stands at $4.00 while its 52-week high price is $19.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Surgery Partners Inc. generated 92.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1020.0%. Surgery Partners Inc. has the potential to record -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.18% to reach $14.64/share. It started the day trading at $11.76 and traded between $10.06 and $10.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PBF’s 50-day SMA is 10.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.89. The stock has a high of $34.91 for the year while the low is $5.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 35.77%, as 12.90M SGRY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.31% of PBF Energy Inc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.90, while the P/B ratio is 0.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PBF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -42,016 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,927,710 shares of PBF, with a total valuation of $70,288,187. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more PBF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $61,394,956 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its PBF Energy Inc shares by 0.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,908,856 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -47,479 shares of PBF Energy Inc which are valued at $55,994,700. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its PBF Energy Inc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 349,184 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,618,984 shares and is now valued at $46,862,407. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of PBF Energy Inc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.