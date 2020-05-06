Is It Crazy To Buy Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) And Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)

The shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Soleno Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on December 23, 2019, to Outperform the SLNO stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2018. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 209.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.51.

The shares of the company added by 11.96% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.3141 while ending the day at $3.65. During the trading session, a total of 548441.0 shares were traded which represents a -376.91% decline from the average session volume which is 115000.0 shares. SLNO had ended its last session trading at $3.26. Soleno Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.30 SLNO 52-week low price stands at $1.18 while its 52-week high price is $4.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Soleno Therapeutics Inc. generated 20.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -29.41%. Soleno Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on April 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $0.215 and traded between $0.20 and $0.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TOPS’s 50-day SMA is 0.2266 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.3570. The stock has a high of $14.70 for the year while the low is $0.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 443.32%, as 2.54M SLNO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.37% of Top Ships Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 40.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -93.71% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,685,555 shares of TOPS, with a total valuation of $414,647. Sabby Capital LLC meanwhile bought more TOPS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $196,606 worth of shares.

Similarly, IFP Advisors, Inc. decreased its Top Ships Inc. shares by 100.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 0 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12 shares of Top Ships Inc. which are valued at $0. In the same vein, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & S… decreased its Top Ships Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 12 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 0 shares and is now valued at $0.