Is It Crazy To Buy HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) And Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

The shares of HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $56 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HealthEquity Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Barrington Research Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. That day the Barrington Research set price target on the stock to $65. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on October 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 56. Raymond James was of a view that HQY is Strong Buy in its latest report on September 09, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that HQY is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $60.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.62.

The shares of the company added by 6.55% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $51.78 while ending the day at $55.00. During the trading session, a total of 783359.0 shares were traded which represents a 28.79% incline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. HQY had ended its last session trading at $51.62. HealthEquity Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.28 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 85.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.88, with a beta of 1.45. HQY 52-week low price stands at $34.40 while its 52-week high price is $88.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The HealthEquity Inc. generated 191.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.5%. HealthEquity Inc. has the potential to record 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on February 25, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) is now rated as Neutral. Ascendiant Capital Markets also rated OPTT as Initiated on May 09, 2013, with its price target of $5 suggesting that OPTT could surge by 92.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.63% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.499 and traded between $0.4505 and $0.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OPTT’s 50-day SMA is 0.4481 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0838. The stock has a high of $2.84 for the year while the low is $0.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 204508.42 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.95%, as 188,250 HQY shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 653.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AWM Investment Co., Inc. sold more OPTT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AWM Investment Co., Inc. selling -17,277 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 211,891 shares of OPTT, with a total valuation of $77,764.

Following these latest developments, around 0.15% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.