Is It Crazy To Buy Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) And Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

The shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2016. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on December 22, 2015, to Buy the BCLI stock while also putting a $5 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.03.

The shares of the company added by 9.74% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.67 while ending the day at $7.21. During the trading session, a total of 603225.0 shares were traded which represents a 25.44% incline from the average session volume which is 809070.0 shares. BCLI had ended its last session trading at $6.57. BCLI 52-week low price stands at $3.43 while its 52-week high price is $10.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. generated 536000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.41%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. JP Morgan also rated DLB as Upgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $66 suggesting that DLB could surge by 23.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.76% to reach $71.75/share. It started the day trading at $56.38 and traded between $52.69 and $55.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DLB’s 50-day SMA is 58.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 63.91. The stock has a high of $73.20 for the year while the low is $44.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 828324.8 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.34%, as 808,942 BCLI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.28% of Dolby Laboratories Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.56, while the P/B ratio is 2.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 497.12K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DLB shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 20,341 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,762,298 shares of DLB, with a total valuation of $312,374,175. ClearBridge Investments LLC meanwhile sold more DLB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $245,398,750 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Dolby Laboratories Inc. shares by 0.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,409,628 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -15,923 shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc. which are valued at $239,045,934. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Dolby Laboratories Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 98,309 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,677,938 shares and is now valued at $145,171,019. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Dolby Laboratories Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.