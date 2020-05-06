Is It Crazy To Buy Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) And Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

The shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Rosenblatt in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $22 price target. Rosenblatt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Altra Industrial Motion Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on April 06, 2020, to Overweight the AIMC stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 24, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Sidoti in its report released on August 30, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 51. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that AIMC is Overweight in its latest report on August 30, 2018. Robert W. Baird thinks that AIMC is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 126.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.44.

The shares of the company added by 6.17% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $25.95 while ending the day at $27.12. During the trading session, a total of 1.32 million shares were traded which represents a -126.34% decline from the average session volume which is 581440.0 shares. AIMC had ended its last session trading at $25.55. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 AIMC 52-week low price stands at $12.00 while its 52-week high price is $38.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.65 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Altra Industrial Motion Corp. generated 167.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.23%. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has the potential to record 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on May 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5.25. BTIG Research also rated CARS as Upgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that CARS could surge by 53.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.69% to reach $9.75/share. It started the day trading at $4.83 and traded between $4.45 and $4.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CARS’s 50-day SMA is 5.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.10. The stock has a high of $23.08 for the year while the low is $3.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.31%, as 9.51M AIMC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.45% of Cars.com Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CARS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 149,671 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,263,500 shares of CARS, with a total valuation of $26,933,050. Ninety One UK Ltd. meanwhile bought more CARS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,061,841 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Cars.com Inc. shares by 2.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,526,825 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -139,231 shares of Cars.com Inc. which are valued at $23,765,348. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Cars.com Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 15,182 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,433,784 shares and is now valued at $19,065,271. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Cars.com Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.