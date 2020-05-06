Is A Downturn Overdue? Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN), Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)?

The shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on December 27, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $25 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Flexion Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $27. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on May 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Needham was of a view that FLXN is Buy in its latest report on January 04, 2019. The Benchmark Company thinks that FLXN is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $24.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 112.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.13.

The shares of the company added by 5.45% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $10.15 while ending the day at $10.65. During the trading session, a total of 648492.0 shares were traded which represents a 17.75% incline from the average session volume which is 788400.0 shares. FLXN had ended its last session trading at $10.10. FLXN 52-week low price stands at $5.01 while its 52-week high price is $22.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.88 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Flexion Therapeutics Inc. generated 82.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.86%. Flexion Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Credit Suisse also rated UNM as Initiated on July 10, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that UNM could surge by 29.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.71% to reach $21.50/share. It started the day trading at $15.95 and traded between $15.10 and $15.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNM’s 50-day SMA is 16.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.76. The stock has a high of $36.83 for the year while the low is $9.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.36%, as 5.66M FLXN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.80% of Unum Group shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.90, while the P/B ratio is 0.31. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UNM shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 942,815 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,964,576 shares of UNM, with a total valuation of $374,718,286. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more UNM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $277,971,661 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Unum Group shares by 0.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,055,810 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 12,682 shares of Unum Group which are valued at $180,957,708. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Unum Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 55,664 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,132,914 shares and is now valued at $152,095,039. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Unum Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.