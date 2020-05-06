Is A Downturn Overdue? Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)?

The shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $11 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avaya Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Overweight the AVYA stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $18. Barclays was of a view that AVYA is Overweight in its latest report on January 25, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that AVYA is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.33.

The shares of the company added by 5.25% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.29 while ending the day at $9.63. During the trading session, a total of 1.38 million shares were traded which represents a 53.44% incline from the average session volume which is 2.96 million shares. AVYA had ended its last session trading at $9.15. Avaya Holdings Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 AVYA 52-week low price stands at $6.13 while its 52-week high price is $18.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Avaya Holdings Corp. generated 766.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -176.92%. Avaya Holdings Corp. has the potential to record 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on July 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) is now rated as Neutral. DA Davidson also rated BHLB as Initiated on July 12, 2019, with its price target of $36 suggesting that BHLB could surge by 29.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.32% to reach $18.50/share. It started the day trading at $15.27 and traded between $12.8801 and $13.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BHLB’s 50-day SMA is 17.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.29. The stock has a high of $33.72 for the year while the low is $11.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 517718.81 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.51%, as 598,017 AVYA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.25% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.39, while the P/B ratio is 0.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 348.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more BHLB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -133,250 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,272,855 shares of BHLB, with a total valuation of $93,214,625. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BHLB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $69,466,934 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares by 0.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,130,113 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,164 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $61,373,479. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,346 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,516,865 shares and is now valued at $22,540,614. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.